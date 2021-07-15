Crawford County added six COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,588. The county has had 26 cases over the past seven days and 38 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at five, the same as Wednesday. There was one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit, up one, and no ventilators in use, the same as Wednesday. The number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at five, the same as previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,257 cases (up two from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,730 (up one), Venango County 4,114 (no change) and Warren County 2,646 (no change).
• A total of 5.58 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,785 in Crawford County.