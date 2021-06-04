Crawford County added six coronavirus cases Friday, officials said. It is the third straight day with single-digit increases.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,476 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 145 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, three patients in an intensive care unit and three ventilators in use, all the same as Thursday. There were nine adult ICU beds available, a change from the six previously listed.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials announced another 703 cases Friday as the rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 646, the lowest since September 2020.
• Statewide, health officials said 30 deaths were linked to COVID, the third day in a row with at least 30 fatalities.
• According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.7 percent of its entire population and 54.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.4 percent have received their first dose.
• Hospitalizations dropped again Friday. There were 850 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 50 from Thursday's report. There were 200 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down a dozen. There were 120 being treated on ventilators, down five.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,093 cases (an increase of 25 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,635 (up 11), Venango County 4,073 (up three) and Warren County 2,628 (up four).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.81 million, including 29,202 in Crawford County.