Crawford County added six coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,511 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 109 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of one from Wednesday. There were three patients are in an intensive care unit and three ventilators in use, the same as the previous report, and seven adult ICU beds available, an increase of one bed available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,159 cases (an increase of 13 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,663 (up six), Venango County 4,080 (up one) and Warren County 2,635 (up two).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.99 million, including 30,123 in Crawford County.