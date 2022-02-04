Crawford County added 59 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 19,148. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 64 after being at 169 two weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported two deaths to the Tribune on Friday — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. There have been three coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month. There have been 287 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 43, an increase of four from Thursday's report. There were seven people in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and two people on ventilators, a decrease of one. There were eight adult ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 120 cases, Mercer County added 33 cases, Venango County added 28 and Warren County added 36.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.13 million, including 38,887 people in Crawford County (an increase of 33 from Thursday). A total of 17,775 people in the county (up 24) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Jan. 26-Feb. 1, there were 21 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 65 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was down nine from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was down 36.