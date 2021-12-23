Crawford County added 59 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
There have been a total of 14,715 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 42, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, there were 12 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 47 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was down four from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was down 15.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one death to the Tribune Thursday — a man in his 80s. The county has had 28 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 260 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 46 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of three from Wednesday's report. That number is down from 72 listed hospitalized on Dec. 7. The state also said there were 12 individuals in an intensive care unit, the same as Wednesday, and 11 ventilators in use, a decrease of four. There were two ICU beds available, an increase of one.
Regionally, Erie County added 203 cases Thursday (39,881 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 47 cases (17,607 overall), Venango County added 14 (8,840 overall) and Warren County added 14 (5,531 overall).
The state reported that number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.88 million, including 37,782 in Crawford County (an increase of 48 from Wednesday). A total of 14,797 (up 201) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.