Crawford County added 58 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county has had 365 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,538.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 43 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of seven from Monday. The total number of patients in an intensive care unit decreased by one to 12 and there were eight ventilators in use, a change from 11 listed Monday. The state said there were two adult ICU beds available, a change from one listed previously.
Regionally, Erie County added 95 cases Tuesday (28,208 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 46 (13,240 overall), Venango County added 28 (6,051 overall) and Warren County added 19 (3,779 overall).