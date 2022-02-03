Crawford County added 56 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 19,088. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 69 after being at 169 two weeks ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 39, a decrease of one from Wednesday's report. There were five people in an intensive care unit and three people on ventilators, both the same as Wednesday. There were six adult ICU beds available, also the same as the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 108 cases, Mercer County added 50 cases, Venango County added 20 and Warren County added 19.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were six active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.12 million, including 38,854 people in Crawford County (an increase of 25 from Wednesday). A total of 17,751 people in the county (up 29) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.