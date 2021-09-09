Crawford County added 55 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county has a two-day total of 123 cases and has had 243 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,399.
According to state ZIP code data, the Meadville area added 16 cases Thursday and Cambridge Springs area added eight cases.
The Department of Health said there were 17 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, down two from Thursday. There were eight patients in an intensive care unit, two adults on ventilators and two ICU beds available, all the same as Wednesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 128 cases Thursday (23,318 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 48 (10,807 overall), Venango County added 12 (4,578 overall) and Warren County added 21 (2,952 overall).
• A total of 6.03 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,891 in Crawford County.