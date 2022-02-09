Crawford County added 54 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 39 after being at 169 three weeks ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 25, a decrease of 10 from Tuesday's report. There were five people in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and one person on a ventilator, a decrease of one. There were nine adult ICU beds available, a change from 11 listed previously.
Regionally, Erie County added 89 cases, Mercer County added 29 cases, Venango County added 24 and Warren County added seven.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and four active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.16 million, including 38,970 people in Crawford County (an increase of 13 from Tuesday). A total of 17,858 people in the county (up 30) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.