Crawford County added 54 coronavirus cases Thursday.
The county has had 320 cases over the last seven days and 11,241 during the pandemic.
Regionally, Erie County added 172 cases (30,259 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 57 (14,014 overall), Venango County added 51 (6,604 overall) and Warren County added 69 (4,268 overall).
State officials reported 46 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of two from Wednesday. There were 10 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and seven ventilators in use, an increase of three. The state said there were two adult ICU beds available, a change from two previously listed.
A total of 6.48 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 36,068 in Crawford County. The state said 8,113 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.