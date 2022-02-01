Crawford County added 53 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,989. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 84 after being at 169 two weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported two deaths to the Tribune on Tuesday — a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s. The county has had 20 coronavirus-related deaths in January. There have been 284 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 41, an increase of three from Monday's report. There were seven people in an intensive care unit and four people on ventilators, the same as Monday, and one adult ICU bed available, a change from three listed as available.
Regionally, Erie County added 67 cases, Mercer County added 46 cases, Venango County added 21 and Warren County added 53.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were six active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.11 million, including 38,806 people in Crawford County (an increase of 20 from Monday). A total of 17,689 people in the county (up 25) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.