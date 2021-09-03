Crawford County added 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Friday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 50s died Thursday at a medical facility. It was the ninth COVID-related death in the county since Aug. 10. The county has had 174 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The county has had 179 cases over the past four days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,209.
There were 20 patients in the county hospitalized with coronavirus Friday, according to the state, which is up five from Thursday. There were three patients in an intensive care unit, down one from Thursday, and one adult on a ventilator, the same as Thursday. There were 12 ICU beds available, a change from the three listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 93 cases Friday (22,883 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 40 (10,530 overall), Venango County added 37 (4,492 overall) and Warren County added 29 (2,881 overall).
• A total of 5.99 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,598 in Crawford County.