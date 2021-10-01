Crawford County added 52 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
The county has had 377 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,619.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 90s died at a medical facility Tuesday and a female in her 90s died at a non-medical facility Wednesday. The county had 14 COVID-related deaths in September and has had 186 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Of the 52 new cases reported Friday, the state said 11 new cases were from the Meadville ZIP code, nine new cases were from the Titusville area and eight from the Saegertown area.
The Department of Health reported 39 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, up one from Thursday. There were 12 patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Thursday, and eight adults on ventilators, a drop of two. There was one adult ICU bed available, the same as the previous report.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 150 cases Friday (25,738 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 75 (12,213 overall), Venango County added 33 (5,326 overall) and Warren County added 24 (3,369 overall).
• A total of 6.2 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,834 in Crawford County.