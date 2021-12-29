Crawford County added 52 cases of COVID-19 and one new COVID-related death on Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county has had 14,960 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, up from 14,908 on Tuesday.
The death was an 89-year-old woman, and brings the county's total number of COVID-related deaths to 263, according to the Crawford County Coroner's Office.
There were 41 people listed as being hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of one from Tuesday. The number of people in an intensive care unit (ICU) was eight (up by one) and the number of patients on a ventilator remained unchanged at 11. Five adult ICU beds were listed as available in the county, up from four on Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 97 cases on Wednesday (40,770 since the pandemic began), Mercer County added 58 (17,958 overall), Venango County added 10 (8,909 overall) and Warren County added 29 (5,585 overall).
The number of people fully vaccinated across Pennsylvania was 6.91 million, including 37,990 in Crawford County (an increase of 42 from Tuesday). A total of 15,501 (up 479) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.