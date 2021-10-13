Crawford County added 51 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The county has had 342 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,224.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related death to the Tribune: a man in his 80s who died at a medical facility Wednesday. The county has had seven coronavirus-related deaths this month and 193 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, a decrease of two. The number of patients in an intensive care unit was 11, a decrease of one, and there were seven ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday. The state said there were four adult ICU beds available, a change from two previously listed.
In other news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 127 cases on Wednesday (24,409 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 61 (12,877 overall), Venango County added 22 (5,813 overall) and Warren County added 34 (3,649 overall).
• A total of 6.3 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,325 in Crawford County. The state said 4,222 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.