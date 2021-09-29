Crawford County added 50 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The county has had 373 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,489.
Of the 50 new cases reported Wednesday, the state said 13 new cases were from the Meadville ZIP code and seven from the Conneaut Lake area.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 80s died at a medical facility on Wednesday. The county has had 12 COVID-related deaths this month and 184 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health reported 38 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Tuesday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, and six adults on ventilators, an increase of three. There were two adult ICU beds available, a change from four previously listed.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 89 cases Wednesday (25,419 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 54 (12,043 overall), Venango County added 34 (5,238 overall) and Warren County added 19 (3,314 overall).
• A total of 6.19 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,757 in Crawford County.