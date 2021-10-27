Crawford County added 50 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The county has had 281 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,880.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related death to the Tribune: a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Tuesday. The county has had 13 coronavirus-related deaths this month, 14 in September and 199 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 43 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of two from Tuesday. There were 10 patients in an intensive care unit and four ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday's report. There were four adult ICU beds available, an increase of one.
Regionally, Erie County added 126 cases Wednesday (29,166 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 89 (13,623 overall), Venango County added 34 (6,364 overall) and Warren County added 56 (4,031 overall).
A total of 6.43 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,836 in Crawford County. The state said 7,034 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.