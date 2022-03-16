Crawford County added five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at four. The county has had 15 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was eight, a decrease of two. There was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Tuesday's report. There were three ICU beds available, also the same as Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 16 cases, Mercer County added five, Venango County added two and Warren County added two.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.27 million, including 39,503 people in Crawford County (an increase of eight from Tuesday). A total of 18,590 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of eight).