Five new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Friday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 5.3.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Friday. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 35 cases, Mercer County added four, Venango County added one and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.37 million, including 39,848 people in Crawford County (an increase of 21 from Friday). A total of 19,123 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (also up 26).