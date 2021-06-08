Crawford County added five coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,502 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 137 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of eight from Monday's report. Three patients are in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and three ventilators are in use, also an increase of two. The state said there were six adult ICU beds available, a change from 10 listed available Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Tuesday the state reported 450 new infections of COVID-19 and 35 new COVID-related deaths.
• COVID-19 hospitalizations in the commonwealth dropped by 44 to 710, according to state health officials. Of those patients, 175 were in intensive care units (ICU) — an increase of two — and 109 were on ventilators — an increase of five. It was the second consecutive day the ICU and ventilator figures increased by fewer than 10.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,135 cases (an increase of 14 from Monday), Mercer County 9,653 (up nine), Venango County 4,077 (no change) and Warren County 2,630 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.91 million, including 29,543 in Crawford County.