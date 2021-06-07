Crawford County added five coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,497 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 141 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were three COVID patients hospitalized in the county, one patient in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use and 10 adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,121 cases (an increase of five from Sunday), Mercer County 9,644 (up two), Venango County 4,077 (no change) and Warren County 2,630 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.89 million, including 29,416 in Crawford County.