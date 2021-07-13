Crawford County added five COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,578. The county has had 30 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, according to the state, the same as Monday. There were no patients reported as being in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, the same as Monday. The number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at six, a change from five previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,253 cases (up four from Monday), Mercer County 9,731 (up one), Venango County 4,111 (one case removed) and Warren County 2,646 (no change).
• A total of 5.56 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,706 in Crawford County.