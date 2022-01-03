Crawford County added 48 cases of COVID-19 Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 15,466.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 83 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 43 while nine people were reported in an intensive care unit and eight people were on ventilators. The number of available ICU beds was two.
Regionally, Erie County added 253 cases, Mercer County added 67 cases, Venango County added 33 and Warren County added five.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.93 million, including 38,109 in Crawford County. A total of 15,814 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.