Crawford County added 49 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
There have been a total of 13,313 cases during the pandemic. The county has a seven-day average of 66 new cases.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported three new deaths — two men and one woman — to the Tribune Tuesday. All three were over the age of 65 and all three took place at a medical facility. The county has had 25 COVID-related deaths this month and 229 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
State officials said there were 62 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of five from Monday. There were 14 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and 16 ventilators in use, an increase of one. The state said there was one ICU bed available, a change from none listed previously.
Regionally, Erie County added 137 cases Tuesday (35,780 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 73 cases (15,832 overall), Venango County added 39 (7,979 overall) and Warren County added 87 (5,097 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.62 million, including 36,726 in Crawford County. A total of 11,602 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.