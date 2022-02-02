Crawford County added 49 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 19,036. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 78 after being at 169 two weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported one death to the Tribune on Wednesday — a man in his 70s. There have been 285 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 40, a decrease of one from Tuesday's report. There were five people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and three people on ventilators, a decrease of one. There were six adult ICU beds available, a change from one previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 146 cases, Mercer County added 55 cases, Venango County added 34 and Warren County added 36.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.12 million, including 38,829 people in Crawford County (an increase of 23 from Tuesday). A total of 17,722 people in the county (up 33) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.