Crawford County added four coronavirus-related deaths and 48 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said two women and two men died over the past two days. The women were in their 80s, while one man was in his 50s and the other in his 70s. Three of the deaths took place at individual residences in the county while the other was at a medical facility. The county has had 20 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 252 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
There have been a total of 14,417 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 53, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
State officials said there were 63 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, the same as Wednesday. There were 14 individuals in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and 14 ventilators in use, also an increase of two. The state said there was one ICU bed available, the same as previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 137 cases Thursday (38,955 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 41 cases (17,163 overall), Venango County added 35 (8,714 overall) and Warren County added seven (5,429 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.82 million, including 37,559 (up 40) in Crawford County. A total of 13,963 (up 112) people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.