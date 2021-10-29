Crawford County added 48 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death Friday.
The county has had 292 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,968.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related death to the Tribune: a man in his 50s who died at a medical facility Thursday. The county has had 15 coronavirus-related deaths this month, 14 in September and 201 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 44 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, 12 patients in an intensive care unit and seven ventilators in use, all the same as Thursday. There were four adult ICU beds available, a change from three listed previously.
Regionally, Erie County added 147 cases Friday (29,432 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 54 (13,703 overall), Venango County added 32 (6,433 overall) and Warren County added 27 (4,094 overall).
A total of 6.44 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,907 in Crawford County. The state said 7,279 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Oct. 20-26, there were nine cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 46 for those between the ages of 5-18.