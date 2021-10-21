Crawford County added 47 COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county has had 380 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,646.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 41 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of two from Wednesday. The total number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped by two to 10, while the number of ventilators in use dropped by one to seven. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, a change from two listed Wednesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 140 cases Thursday (28,428 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 46 (13,328 overall), Venango County added 36 (6,118 overall) and Warren County added 29 (3,869 overall).
A total of 6.4 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,643 in Crawford County. The state said 6,059 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.