Crawford County added 47 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.
There have been a total of 14,656 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 41, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two deaths Wednesday — two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 60s. The county has had 27 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 259 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 49 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of four from the previous report. That number is down from 72 listed hospitalized on Dec. 7. The state also said there were 12 individuals in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, and 15 ventilators in use, an increase of four. There was one ICU bed available, the same as the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 88 cases Wednesday (39,678 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 35 cases (17,560 overall), Venango County added 10 (8,826 overall) and Warren County added 21 (5,517 overall).
The state reported that number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.87 million, including 37,734 in Crawford County. A total of 14,596 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Omicron identified in Erie County
The Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that six cases of COVID-19 with the omicron variant have been identified in Erie County.
The variant was identified in specimens received from members of a local organization for which Gannon University performs regular surveillance testing. Gannon researchers confirmed the variant through genomic sequencing that was completed Sunday.
Surveillance monitoring is an effective screening tool for institutes of higher learning to quickly identify COVID-19 cases which is important in preventing rapid spread. Gannon has been using surveillance monitoring for its own community since July 2020 and has been providing the service to several other local organizations for many months. The university developed the capability to sequence COVID-19 samples for variants a few months ago.
“The department appreciates very much that our community partners such as Gannon University continues to work closely with us. Public health is a shared and continuing effort. It takes all of our work to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health.