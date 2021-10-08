Crawford County added 46 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county has had 379 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,998.
Of the 46 new cases reported, the state said 19 were from the Meadville ZIP code.
The Department of Health reported 39 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of one from Thursday's report. There were 12 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and 10 adults on ventilators, also an increase of one. There were three ICU beds available, the same as the previous report.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 178 cases Friday (26,778 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 53 (12,618 overall), Venango County added 62 (5,656 overall) and Warren County added 32 (3,534 3,502 overall).
• A total of 6.27 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,155 in Crawford County. The state said 3,070 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.