Crawford County added 45 cases of COVID-19 Friday.
There have been a total of 14,462 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 47, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
State officials said there were 60 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of three from Thursday. There were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, an decrease of one, and 14 ventilators in use, the same as Thursday. The state said there was two ICU beds available, a change from one previously listed.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, there were 16 cases among Crawford County children under 5 (there were 24 the previous week) and 62 for those between the ages of 5 to 18 (114 the previous week).
Regionally, Erie County added 148 cases Friday (39,103 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 71 cases (17,234 overall), Venango County added 27 (8,741 overall) and Warren County added 24 (5,453 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.83 million, including 37,589 (up 30 from Thursday) in Crawford County. A total of 14,121 (up 148) people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.