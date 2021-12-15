Crawford County added 43 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 70s died Tuesday at a nursing home. The county has had 16 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 248 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
There have been a total of 14,369 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 56, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
State officials said there were 63 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of one from Tuesday. There were 12 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and 12 ventilators in use, a decrease of four. The state said there was one ICU bed available, a change from none previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 124 cases Wednesday (38,818 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 65 cases (17,122 overall), Venango County added 28 (8,679 overall) and Warren County added 22 (5,42 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.81 million, including 37,519 in Crawford County. A total of 13,851 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.