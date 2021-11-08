Crawford County 43 cases of COVID-19 Monday and had two coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend.
The total number of cases in the county was reported at 11,457 by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday, up from 11,414 on Sunday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Monday: a man in his 80s who died at a medical facility Friday and a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Sunday. Those were the first two COVID-related deaths in the county this month. The county has had 206 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There are 48 people hospitalized with the virus, up one from Sunday. There were 10 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and eight ventilators in use, the same as Sunday. The state said two adult ICU beds were available, a change from one previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 177 cases (30,938 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 52 cases (14,243 overall), Venango County added 18 (6,747 overall) and Warren County added three (4,320 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.49 million, including 36,148 in Crawford County. A total of 8,520 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.