Crawford County added 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,931.
The county has had 125 cases over the past seven days.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 80s died Tuesday at a medical facility. It was the fifth COVID-related death in the county since Aug. 10. The county has had 170 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There were 12 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of four from Tuesday. There were five patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and two adult ICU beds available, the same as Tuesday, and six ICU beds available, an increase of four beds available.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 22,276 cases (up 86), Mercer County 10,189 (up 36), Venango County 4,305 (up 18) and Warren County 2,76 (up 17).
• A total of 5.9 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,123 in Crawford County.