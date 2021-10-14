Crawford County added 42 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
The county has had 314 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,266.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related death to the Tribune: a man in his 30s who died at a residence Wednesday. The county has had eight coronavirus-related deaths this month and 194 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, an increase of eight from Wednesday. The number of patients in an intensive care unit increased by two to 13 and there were eight ventilators in use, an increase of one. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, a change from two previously listed.
In other news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 99 cases on Thursday (27,508 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 108 (12,985 overall), Venango County added 69 (5,882 overall) and Warren County added 39 (3,688 overall).
• A total of 6.33 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,446 in Crawford County. The state said 5,059 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.