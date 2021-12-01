Crawford County added 41 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.
There have been a total of 13,354 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two new deaths — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s — to the Tribune Wednesday. Both deaths took place Tuesday at a medical facility. The county has had 27 COVID-related deaths in November and 231 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
State officials said there were 59 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of three from Tuesday. There were 14 individuals in an intensive care unit and 16 ventilators in use, both the same as Tuesday. There were no ICU beds available, according to the state, a change from one listed previously.
Regionally, Erie County added 160 cases Tuesday (35,940 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 74 cases (15,906 overall), Venango County added 41 (8,020 overall) and Warren County added 32 (5,129 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.63 million, including 36,759 in Crawford County. A total of 11,685 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists seven active student cases and seven active cases among employees.