Crawford County added 41 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
There have been a total of 14,326 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 58, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported to the Tribune.
State officials said there were 62 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of two from Monday and down by 10 since Dec. 7. There were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and 16 ventilators in use, an increase of four. The state said there were no ICU beds available, a change from one previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 180 cases Tuesday (38,694 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 93 cases (17,057 overall), Venango County added 27 (8,651 overall) and Warren County added 36 (5,400 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.8 million, including 37,467 in Crawford County. A total of 13,676 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.