Crawford County added 41 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
The county has had 275 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,921.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related death to the Tribune: a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Wednesday. The county has had 14 coronavirus-related deaths this month, 14 in September and 200 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 44 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of one from Wednesday. There were 12 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and seven ventilators in use, an increase of three. There were three adult ICU beds available, a decrease of one.
Regionally, Erie County added 119 cases Thursday (29,285 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 26 (13,649 overall), Venango County added 37 (6,401 overall) and Warren County added 36 (4,067 overall).
A total of 6.44 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,891 in Crawford County. The state said 7,181 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.