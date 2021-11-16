Crawford County added 40 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
There were 53 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, 13 individuals in an intensive care unit and eight ventilators in use, all the same as Monday. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, also the same as Monday.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 16 active student cases and five active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 205 cases Tuesday (32,850 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 68 cases (14,905 overall), Venango County added 47 (7,277 overall) and Warren County added 50 (4,641 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.54 million, including 36,383 in Crawford County. A total of 9,521 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.