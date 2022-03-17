Crawford County added four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases remains at four. The county has had 16 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was seven, a decrease of one. There was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday's report. There were 10 ICU beds available, a change from three previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 14 cases, Mercer County added two, Venango County added one and Warren County added nine.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were three active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.27 million, including 39,511 people in Crawford County (an increase of eight from Wednesday). A total of 18,616 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 26).