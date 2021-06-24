Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Crawford County on Thursday.
The county has had 35 cases over the past 14 days, or just under three a day, and has had 7,546 infections during the 15-month pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use, all the same as Wednesday. There were two ICU beds available, a change from six listed previously.
In other news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,214 cases (an increase of six from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,717 (up four), Venango County 4,097 (up two) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.29 million, including 31,363 in Crawford County.