Crawford County added four COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,582. The county has had 23 cases over the past seven days and 33 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at five, up one from Tuesday. There were no patients reported as being in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday. The number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at five, a change from six previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,255 cases (up two from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,729 (two cases removed by state), Venango County 4,114 (up three) and Warren County 2,646 (no change).
• A total of 5.57 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,723 in Crawford County.