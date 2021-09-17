Crawford County added 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Friday.
The county has had 243 cases over the past four days and 405 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,864.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 50s died at a medical facility Thursday. It was the sixth COVID-related death in the county this month. The county has had 178 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 27 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Thursday. There were eight patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and six adults on ventilators, the same as Thursday. There were two ICU beds available, the same as Thursday's report.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 93 cases Friday (24,091 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 70 (11,301 overall), Venango County added 30 (4,844 overall) and Warren County added 23 (3,104 overall).
• A total of 6.1 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,214 in Crawford County.