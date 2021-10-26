Crawford County added 38 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county has had 292 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,830.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 41 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, the same number as Monday. There were 10 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and four ventilators in use, a decrease of two. The state said there were three adult ICU beds available, the same as Monday.
Regionally, Erie County added 104 cases Tuesday (29,040 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 54 (13,564 overall), Venango County added 31 (6,300 overall) and Warren County added 37 (3,975 overall).
A total of 6.43 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,804 in Crawford County. The state said 6,764 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.