Crawford County has had 136 coronavirus cases over the past seven days.
The state Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
The county had 36 new cases reported Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday. Crawford County's seven-day average of new cases is at 19.4.
Allegheny College's active case count has declined from more than 160 cases on April 29. As of Tuesday, there were 11 active student cases and five active cases among employees.
It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.
There were four coronavirus patients hospitalized in Crawford County on Wednesday, no COVID patients in an intensive care unit and no COVID patients on ventilators. There were six adult ICU beds available.