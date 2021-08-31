Crawford County added 35 new cases of COVID-19 and had two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s each died Monday at a medical facility. It was the seventh COVID-related death in the county since Aug. 10. The county has had 172 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The county has had 176 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,065.
There were 20 patients in the county hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday, according to the state, up seven from Monday. There were four patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and two adults on ventilators, also a decrease of two. There were 13 ICU beds available, a change from the five listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 dashboard that there was one active student case and one active employee case of coronavirus.
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 75 cases Tuesday (22,667 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 33 (10,399 overall), Venango County added 26 (4,418 overall) and Warren County added 27 (2,835 overall).
• A total of 5.96 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,382 in Crawford County.