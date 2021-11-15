Crawford County added 331 cases of COVID-19 and six coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 631 cases over the past seven days and 12,088 cases overall during the pandemic.
The statewide cumulative case count from the weekend also includes 15,414 reinfection cases from the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia County, including older cases that occurred throughout the course of the pandemic. This brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,648,285. The 15,414 reinfection cases are being included because the national case definition was revised in 2021 and is being implemented in Pennsylvania this month. Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported six coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Monday — five men and one woman. Their ages were in the 60s or 70s and four of the deaths took place at medical facilities The county has had 13 COVID-related deaths this month and 217 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There were 53 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, up five from Friday. There were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, up two, and eight ventilators in use, down five. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, a change from none available on Friday.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 16 active student cases and four active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 909 cases since Friday (32,645 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 396 cases (14,837 overall), Venango County added 292 (7,230 overall) and Warren County added 88 (4,59 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.54 million, including 36,359 in Crawford County. A total of 9,461 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.