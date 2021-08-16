Crawford County added 33 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,786.
The county has had 75 cases over the past seven days.
There were 11 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease Monday, down from a reported 14 on Friday. Five patients were in an intensive care unit, up one from Friday, and two were on ventilators, no change from Friday. There were three adult ICU beds available, a change from none listed Friday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,855 cases (up 116 since Friday), Mercer County 9,932 (up 32), Venango County 4,226 (up 28) and Warren County 2,688 (up seven).
• A total of 5.82 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 32,812 in Crawford County.