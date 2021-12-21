Crawford County added 32 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
There have been a total of 14,609 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 41, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported the death of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county has had 25 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 257 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 53 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of four from the previous report. That number is down from 72 listed hospitalized on Dec. 7. The state also said there were 12 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and 11 ventilators in use, a decrease of five. There was one ICU bed available, a change from none previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 110 cases Tuesday (39,590 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 63 cases (17,525 overall), Venango County added 23 (8,816 overall) and Warren County added 23 (5,496 overall).
The state did not update its vaccination totals as of Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, it reported that number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.85 million, including 37,680 in Crawford County. A total of 14,410 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.