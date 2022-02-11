Crawford County added 31 cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 31 after being at 63 last week and 169 more than three weeks ago. It's the lowest seven-day average since last September. There were no new deaths reported to the Tribune.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 26, an increase of one from Thursday. There were five people in an intensive care unit, the same as Thursday, and three people on ventilators, an increase of two. There were 12 adult ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 88 cases, Mercer County added 19 cases, Venango County added six and Warren County added 16.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.17 million, including 38,991 people in Crawford County (an increase of eight from Thursday). A total of 17,894 people in the county (up 10) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Feb. 2-8, there were seven cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 32 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was down 14 from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was down 33.